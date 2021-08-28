Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 744 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $3,903,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $3,228,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $154.76 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

