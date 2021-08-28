Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,369 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 264,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 741,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the period.

IXC opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

