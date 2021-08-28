Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,371 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

