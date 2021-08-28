Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 289.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after buying an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 696,938 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,144,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 194,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 187,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

