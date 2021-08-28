Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $588,000 Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,854 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 395,800 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

