Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

