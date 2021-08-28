Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

IXC opened at $24.95 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

