Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.