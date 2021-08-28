Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $154.76 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

