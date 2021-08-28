Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 18,601 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

