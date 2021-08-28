ZPER Reaches Market Capitalization of $301,903.71 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 72.7% against the dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $301,903.71 and $75.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00396248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.93 or 0.01055779 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

