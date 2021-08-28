Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $453.67

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.67 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 443 ($5.79). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 444 ($5.80), with a volume of 8,704 shares changing hands.

ZTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.67. The company has a market capitalization of £215.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47). Insiders have bought 97 shares of company stock worth $45,001 in the last ninety days.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.