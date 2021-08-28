Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.68. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 717,625 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $617.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

In other news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,862,500 shares of company stock worth $3,149,063. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,409 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

