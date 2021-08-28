Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Trading Down 6.3%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,266,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,157,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

