Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Harald Reinhart Sells 8,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00.

ZLAB stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $193.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $73,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

