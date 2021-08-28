Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Merck’s drugs like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion have been driving sales. Keytruda sales are gaining from continued uptake in lung cancer and increasing usage in other cancer indications. Animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers. Sales of Merck’s physician-administered drugs and vaccines are recovering from the impact of the pandemic. It boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should help drive long-term growth. The separation into two companies should enable Merck to achieve higher profits than the combined company. However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Merck’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,217,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,117,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,916,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

