Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Buy

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VNET. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

