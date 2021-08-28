Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

ZEAL stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 455.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.