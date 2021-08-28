Zacks Investment Research Downgrades W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

