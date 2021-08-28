Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

VNDA opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $961.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.