Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.54. Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

SGMS stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.09. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $80.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

