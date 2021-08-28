Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $6.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PAG traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,612. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $15,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.