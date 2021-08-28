Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. MSA Safety reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $159.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

