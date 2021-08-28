Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LQDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 106,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liquidia by 189.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

