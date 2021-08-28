Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $223.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.97 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $913.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $920.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

KRC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.01. 555,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,847. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

