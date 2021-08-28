Zacks: Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

BFST stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $493.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

