Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post -$4.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce ($4.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($1.26). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($5.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($16.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.84) to ($11.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,010. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

