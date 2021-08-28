Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Infinera posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,321 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.