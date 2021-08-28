Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 25.15 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 25.45.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.