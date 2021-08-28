Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post sales of $238.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $931.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMLS opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.21. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

