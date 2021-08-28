Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post sales of $342.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $345.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.90. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

