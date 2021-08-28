Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after acquiring an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.50. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

