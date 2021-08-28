Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDSI. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BDSI stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $376.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.