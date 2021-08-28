Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BigCommerce.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,016,383. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $323,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -90.08. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $146.75.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

