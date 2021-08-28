Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.55. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

