Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 393,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.