Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $122.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.14 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.