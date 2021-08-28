Zacks: Analysts Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $2.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.35. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth $49,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10,663.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.88. The stock had a trading volume of 197,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,284. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

