Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post sales of $103.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the highest is $104.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022,883 shares in the company, valued at $577,681,773.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,364 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,482 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 287,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,729. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.79.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

