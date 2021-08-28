Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $517.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $517.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $391.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GCO traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 142,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,973. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

