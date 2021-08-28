Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.11. 176,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,101. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

