Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. 190,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.