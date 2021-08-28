Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $154.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.83 million and the lowest is $150.60 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $634.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 94,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,537. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

