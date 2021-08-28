Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $645.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.74 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Cimpress posted sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. 76,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,085. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $236,197,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after buying an additional 97,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4,424.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.