Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $90.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $318.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $404.52 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $161,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 354,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

