Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

