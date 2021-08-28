Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,602.42

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,602.42 ($20.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,625 ($21.23). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,615 ($21.10), with a volume of 7,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,602.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £944.39 million and a PE ratio of -23.68.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

