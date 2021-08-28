Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 4.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 1,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

