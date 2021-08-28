YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.21.

NYSE:YETI opened at $101.78 on Friday. YETI has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

