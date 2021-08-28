Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $208.60

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 362,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £183.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.60.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

